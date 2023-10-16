After the maelstrom generated by the launch of the new iPhone 15, it’s time to keep up, so get ready because new Apple devices would be about to land on the Store at any moment. That is at least what the latest rumors assure, which point to the launch of new versions of iPad among which would be a new iPad mini, although don’t expect a great generational leap.

Three updated iPads

It seems that Apple is going to renew its almost entire family of iPads, since as stated in 9to5mac and SuperCharged, the company will update all of them except the iPad Pro in a launch that will occur this week. Of course, don’t expect big changes in this regard. Beyond the inevitable processor update, the launch will be the typical one that arrives from one moment to the next without prior notice.

He iPad Air will make the leap to M2 processorMeanwhile he iPad mini will get the A16 Bionic chip. Beyond the new brain, no improvements are expected in the cameras, screens or anything like that, so don’t expect to find something with an OLED screen, since that seems to be destined for the new iPad Pro that will be released next year. comes.

The information could fit with what Mark Gurman dropped in his last article in Bloomberg, where he commented that he did not believe that major updates are imminent, ensuring that Apple was working on versions of the iPad with new chips. By this perhaps he means that new versions with updated processors are indeed on the way, but that what is truly important (iPad with OLED) will wait.

A long-awaited mini

The iPad mini market may not be very extensive, but there are many users who love this format. The smallest iPad It will be updated again after two years without receiving improvements, and it will now be when it finally receives a more updated brain.

It is also said that the update will also serve to correct a problem on the screen that generated a gelatin effect when moving the image. This seems to be solved with a new driver, so you should also note this change in the list of new features.

What about the cheapest iPad?

Although it is not specified what improvements the iPad will receive, it is normal that, like the mini, it will also be updated with the procesador A16 Bionic. That would be the reasonable upgrade considering that it is currently offered with the A14 Bionic chip, although in the case of the cheaper iPad (which is currently offered with the A13 Bionic) it will most likely be replaced with the A14 Bionic.

Be that as it may, it seems that the iPad update is just around the corner, so resist your urge to buy and wait a few days until all the models are officially seen.

Fuente: Supercharged

Via: 9to5mac