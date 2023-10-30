It is usually common that before the premiere of a film that covers a historical event or person, more than one person becomes suddenly curious to know more about said moment or person. If this is your case and the coming out of Napoleon – the latest of Ridley Scott next to Joaquin Phoenix– has generated in you the need to know more about the very important figure of Bonaparte, today we bring you several book proposals that you will surely enjoy reading either before the film arrives in theaters or after you have seen it. Take note.

Napoléon, a new look at the life of the soldier

Many are waiting for the release of this film like May water. Especially the fans of Joaquin Phoenix, the actor in charge of giving life to Napoleon, given that there are many voices saying that his interpretation points to Oscar. The person in charge of giving life to the Joker in the film of the same name (and with which he won the statuette, remember) now puts himself in the shoes of one of the greatest strategists that our history has known, to tell us what the rise of the Joker was like. general and his relationship with Josefina.

The film will be released in theaters on November 24, so we thought you might want to learn more about the figure of Bonaparte before the premiere. This way you can go see it on the big screen, evaluating much better what the director, Ridley Scott, tells us about him, and if Phoenix really knows how to give the right point to his interpretation.

5 books to delve deeper into the historical figure

We have selected 5 titles for those who are looking for books with which to better understand the history of this important character. These are.

Napoleon. A life

It is an important volume (we are talking about 826 pages) but don’t let its length scare you: it is considered by many the best biography of the French general. Andrew Roberts is an English historian who has taken it upon himself to tell us in this book everything about his figure, based on the thousands (more than 33 thousand) letters that Napoleon himself signed as well as other documents never known. Not only that: he has repeated Napoleon’s boat trip to Saint Helena and has visited fifty-three war scenes in which the soldier fought. Everything to offer you “the definitive biography.”

Life and conquests of Napoleon Bonaparte

The special thing about this book is that HE Marshall is in charge of telling us about the life and conquests of Napoleon in a simple and relaxed tone, thinking of a special public: It is for children and adolescents. We will thus review many of the general’s crucial moments during his time in Egypt, Spain, Russia… or what his beginnings were like from a language adapted to much younger readers. It only has 103 pages.

Napoleon’s campaigns

If we told you that the work of Andrew Roberts should not scare you, we insist even more with this proposal of David Chandler with 1,248 pages. They provide an exhaustive review of the battles fought by this historical figure, his strategies and how he forged his legend. Complete, extensive and a good number of graphics explaining its strategies, some call it «the napoleonic bible» and judging by its content, we could well consider it that way.

Napoléon (Graphic novel)

We leave the conventional text aside a bit to look at this graphic novel by Lilian and Fred Funcken. These two historians have been in charge of illustrating the battle of Waterloo – in which the general was defeated, remember -, inventing two fictional characters who will be witnesses of what happened on June 18, 1815, as well as other important historical moments in those who mix reality and fiction. A different way to enter the life of the French.

From the war

When Napoleon was isolated in Saint Helena, he proposed to rewrite a great strategic treaty in which he would reveal his secrets in battle. She never finished it, simply leaving scattered fragments of those thoughts. It is precisely those documents that Bruno Colson collects in this book, giving shape to the way of thinking and acting of the one who was called by some “the god of war.”