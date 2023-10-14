October is the month of scares, pumpkins, ghosts and zombies. Although Halloween is not celebrated until the 31st, it is common that throughout the month the theme is (and increasingly) fear, terror and fantastic creatures. And if you want to prepare these weeks for the most terrifying party, there are several series that you should not miss on Netflix.

Beyond a marathon scary movies on the same day 31 You can also prepare for Halloween with these scary series, fantastic creatures and terror.

Wednesday

Although it is not exactly a scary series (or you won’t spend too much time), Wednesday is one of the essentials for October if you want to prepare for Halloween and enjoy all kinds of scares and creatures in the month of October. The series presents us with a new stage of the girl from the popular family, The Addams. Wednesday has just arrived at a new school, a boarding school where she will find all kinds of “different” beings and creatures, like her. But it is not only she who must face new rhythms or a new stage as a teenager But he must unravel a mystery that is putting people in danger and wrapped in a family secret. An essential series on Netflix and with few episodes if you want a weekend marathon of horror, werewolves and all kinds of witches.

The Haunting of Hill House

One of the essential Netflix shows of 2018 is The Haunting of Hill House. A brilliant series on a technical level, one of the best horror series and with all the horror elements you can ask for in this type of production: hallways, basements, scary children, haunted houses. A must-see series for horror fans. The Haunting of Hill House adapts the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. An adaptation that tells us the story of the Crain family (five brothers, father and mother) who must return to the house they lived in twenty years ago. Past and present thus merge in chapters that tell us in depth the story of their characters and the consequences of what they experienced. A series not suitable for sensitive or fearful hearts but perfect for those looking for quality. It has been one of the best series of 2018, one of the most valued and you may spend a few days without sleeping but it will be worth it.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The classic witch Sabrina has returned with a series on Netflix that mixes chills, adolescence and humor, satanic rituals and entertainment. Sabrina is back with a series featuring classic characters: Sabrina, Harvey, her aunt and, of course, her cat. A dark comedy and the best horror series. One of the best Netflix releases in recent months. Sabrina Spellman returns to television in a series in which she, first of all, must decide if she wants to remain a mortal or surrender to the Church of Night. She will decide at the beginning of this story, on her sixteenth birthday, Halloween.

We will learn the history of the Spellmans and how Sabrina combines witchcraft (hidden from her family) with the classic high school life of any girl her age. Little remains of the usual sweet series. A dark story, cwith death, blood, satanic rituals, spells and black magic. All these elements are the protagonists of a series in which we also find all kinds of references to horror classics like The Exorcist or A Nightmare on Elm Street. The young half-witch has returned in the most chilling version on Netflix with a season available divided into two parts.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is not a horror series as such but it may make you dream with zombies and walkers. A good idea if you want to catch up with one of the ‘classic’ series of recent times and its more than 100 chapters available on Netflix that tells the adventures of survivors of a zombie apocalypse. Rick Grimes is the protagonist of The Walking Dead, a police officer who has just woken up from a coma and realizes that everything around him are zombies that turn you into them if they attack you. Rick becomes the leader of a group of survivors who will have to do whatever it takes to keep the walkers away no matter what. A series that we have all heard about at some point and that is a good option if what you are looking for is a very light terror (you won’t be as scared as others on the list, we assure you) but you want zombies everywhere, apocalypse and survival.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things tells us the story of Will Byers, a boy who has disappeared in Hawkins (Indiana) and whose search will end up uncovering all kinds of strange and mysterious events. Stranger Things is not a classic thriller in which we are absolutely terrified or taken away. big scares. But his story does have common overtones of this genre. We find the mystery, with Eleven, with the laboratory, with an evil Demogorgon who acts as the bad guy and a terrifying monster. The way in which Eleven’s plot is revealed, with her flashbacks, the experiments that are carried out on her and the powers she obtains are shown to us in tense scenes, with photography and a soundtrack that accompany and induce intrigue. Also Will’s disappearance, his presence in the Upside Down and the desperate search carried out by his mother will chill our blood more than any unexpected scare, of which there are also some. Although due to its great success it may seem that Stranger Things is a soft product for the whole family, the truth is that it has the basic ingredients to, in addition to being considered a gem of adventure production, delight horror fans. If you are looking for one of the best series for the whole family or one of the best series for Halloween, Stranger Things is perfect.

