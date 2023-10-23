We have news, as EA Sports FC 24 has lost first position with the debut of Super Mario Bros Wonder and more! Again, here we bring you the list of the best-selling games during the last seven days in the United Kingdom. In this case, the information refers to the week we ended on Sunday.

UK sales with the debut of Super Mario Bros Wonder

In the list, we see that EA Sports FC 24 is no longer the best seller, due to the releases of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros Wonder and Sonic Superstars. We leave you with the list:

–

1

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

–

2

Super Mario Bros Wonder

1

3

EA Sports FC 24

–

4

Sonic Superstars

2

5

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

7

6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6

7

Red Dead Redemption

9

8

Hogwarts Legacy

10

9

Minecraft

26

10

Nintendo Switch Sports

3

11

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

16

12

Grand Theft Auto V

–

13

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

13

14

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

15

15

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

–

16

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

25

17

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4

18

Lords of the Fallen

30

19

Street Fighter 6

8

20

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

18

21

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

27

22

It Takes Two

28

23

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

17

24

Fortnite Transformers Pack

19

25

Resident Evil 4

22

26

Detective Pikachu Returns

29

27

Cyberpunk 2077

24

28

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

31

29

The Crew Motorfest

21

30

Mortal Kombat 1

11

31

F1 23

–

32

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

–

33

Mortal Kombat 11

34

34

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

37

35

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

–

36

Mario Party Superstars

39

37

Pokémon Violet

33

38

Dead Space

–

39

30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1

–

40

Super Mario Odyssey

What do you think of this top of the United Kingdom and the position of EA Sports FC 24? You know, you can share it in the comments.

