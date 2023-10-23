We have news, as EA Sports FC 24 has lost first position with the debut of Super Mario Bros Wonder and more! Again, here we bring you the list of the best-selling games during the last seven days in the United Kingdom. In this case, the information refers to the week we ended on Sunday.
UK sales with the debut of Super Mario Bros Wonder
In the list, we see that EA Sports FC 24 is no longer the best seller, due to the releases of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros Wonder and Sonic Superstars. We leave you with the list:
–
1
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
–
2
Super Mario Bros Wonder
1
3
EA Sports FC 24
–
4
Sonic Superstars
2
5
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
7
6
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6
7
Red Dead Redemption
9
8
Hogwarts Legacy
10
9
Minecraft
26
10
Nintendo Switch Sports
3
11
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
16
12
Grand Theft Auto V
–
13
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
13
14
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
15
15
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
–
16
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
25
17
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
4
18
Lords of the Fallen
30
19
Street Fighter 6
8
20
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
18
21
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
27
22
It Takes Two
28
23
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
17
24
Fortnite Transformers Pack
19
25
Resident Evil 4
22
26
Detective Pikachu Returns
29
27
Cyberpunk 2077
24
28
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
31
29
The Crew Motorfest
21
30
Mortal Kombat 1
11
31
F1 23
–
32
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
–
33
Mortal Kombat 11
34
34
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
37
35
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
–
36
Mario Party Superstars
39
37
Pokémon Violet
33
38
Dead Space
–
39
30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1
–
40
Super Mario Odyssey
What do you think of this top of the United Kingdom and the position of EA Sports FC 24? You know, you can share it in the comments.
