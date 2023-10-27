This month was full of powerful video game releases. Super Mario Bros. Wonder was one of them. The Nintendo exclusive teaches what a good platformer should be, so it is expected to have very good sales. In Japan it had a huge premiere, but it was not as good as other Nintendo exclusives.

Super Mario games are not usually very attractive to the Japanese public compared to other Nintendo franchises, such as Pokémon or even The Legend of Zelda, and as an example is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which managed to sell 638,634 units in its opening week. (3 days).

Super Mario Bros. Wonder beat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Sonic Superstars in Japan

Super Mario Bros. Wonder left the PlayStation 5 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 far behind and it was certainly something that was expected, since the Nintendo Switch is better positioned in Japan, apart from the fact that it is from an American superhero franchise. On the other hand, Sonic Superstars only sold 4,128 units on Nintendo Switch and was only enough to reach position 9.

Of course, the sales of Super Mario Bros. Wonder were enough to take the weekly crown on the sales list, but it is important to note that the figure is low if we take into account that it is a Nintendo exclusive.

These figures pale when we talk about super popular releases, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons (1.88 million), Splatoon 3 (1.93 million) or Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, which hold the record for the best-selling games in their Japanese premiere (2.53 million). .

But it shouldn’t be alarming for Nintendo, since it is the best Super Mario debut in Japan at least in recent years. To put it in context, Super Mario Maker 2 managed to break the 500,000 units sold barrier in 2 months after its debut. On the other hand, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury debuted selling 250,018 copies.

In terms of hardware, the Nintendo Switch OLED remains at the top and the Nintendo family of consoles sold just over 62,000 units in total, much more than the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Below you can see the Famitsu sales list (via Gematsu).

In case you missed it: for Masahiro Sakurai Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are “masterpieces.”

software sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder — 638,634

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — 77,348

The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch — 10,554

Pikmin 4 — 10,208

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — 5305

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — 5260

Minecraft — 4923

Detective Pikachu Returns — 4718

Sonic Superstars — 4128

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — 3615

hardware sales

Nintendo Switch OLED — 51,931

PlayStation 5 — 8164

Nintendo Switch — 5050

Nintendo Switch Lite — 5269

Xbox Series X — 2585

PlayStation 5 Edición Digital — 1680

PlayStation 4 — 1437

Xbox Series S — 163

New Nintendo 2DS LL y Nintendo 2DS — 27

What do you think of the sales of Super Mario Bros. Wonder? Tell us in the comments.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

