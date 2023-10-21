Suara.com – Manchester City returned to winning ways after beating Brighton & Hove Albion in the match week 9 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, Saturday (21/10/2023) evening WIB.

In the match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, The Citizen silenced Brioghton with a score of 2-0 through quick goals scored by Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Alvarez put Manchester City ahead with a goal in the 7th minute. A measured and accurate pass to the front of the goal line from Jeremy Doku was calmly converted by the Argentine national team striker.

Only 12 minutes later, Manchester City was able to lead 2-0. This time it was Erling Haaland who put his name on the scoreboard.

Erling Haaland weaved past the opposing players, and then fired a good shot from the edge of the penalty box which went into the bottom right corner of the goal. Jason Steele had no chance to reach the ball.

Manchester City’s Argentine striker Julian Alvarez (left) celebrates the opening goal with Erling Haaland (center) and Phil Foden (second from right) during the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England, on October 21, 2023.Oli SCARFF / AFP

Being two goals behind did not make Brighton despair. In the second half, they had a chance to reduce the deficit in the 52nd minute.

Pascal Gross received an accurate pass in the penalty box and fired a shot which turned out to be just narrowly off the right post.

The hard work of Roberto De Zerbi’s team paid off. Striker on loan from Barcelona, ​​Ansu Fati, managed to reduce the deficit to 2-1 with a goal in the 73rd minute.

Ansu Fati shot the rebound into the bottom left corner of the goal after a loose ball came to him in the penalty box.

After the goal, Brighton tried to continue attacking but Pep Guardiola’s troops were almost always able to anticipate it until the 2-1 score remained until the end.