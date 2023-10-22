Max Verstappen may or may not be likeable, but in terms of consistency he is exemplary. In the press conference following his third victory of the season in a sprint race, he was asked if he has changed his mind about the one hundred kilometer race, which has always been poorly digested by the world champion.

“I love it, it’s fantastic – Verstappen replied with an ironic streak underlined by a smile – but if you want my opinion on sprint weekends, I repeat that I’m not really enthusiastic about it. As far as I’m concerned I find it fantastic to have just one qualifying over the weekend, a highlight where you put everything on the line. Today I got the pole position, but then you think that it’s only Saturday and that there are few points up for grabs.”

Hamilton, Verstappen and Leclerc discuss the validity of the Sprint race in a press conference

“In addition to this – continued Max – after the sprint race everyone knows more or less what will happen on Sunday, the values ​​on the field in terms of pace are clear, and I find that this aspect takes away a bit of pathos in view of the Grand Prix. If there hadn’t been the sprint race we would still have many doubts ahead of the actual race, and even those who turn on the television wouldn’t have a clear idea of ​​how it will go.”

At this point Lewis Hamilton intervened: “Max, I think you’re a bit bored…”.

“It’s not that I’m bored – replied Verstappen – but if I were a fan I would simply be disappointed because after the sprint race you have a snapshot of what will happen in the Grand Prix. If there is nothing strange, we all have an idea of ​​how things will go, and this aspect takes away that magic of putting yourself in front of the television without references to see whether or not what you saw in qualifying will be confirmed in the race.”

For Hamilton it’s a question of roles. “When you chase the perspective changes – explained Lewis – as far as I’m concerned it will be a fun race, let’s say I like having the opportunity to get out on the track and try to squeeze everything out of the car. Then we can ask ourselves if it is an improvable format, and I believe that there is always something better to try, but as far as I’m concerned I believe that for the public the sprint weekend is more exciting, and personally I really like the Friday of the sprint weekends also because there is only one free practice session.”

“I can confirm that even in my case, having only sixty minutes of free practice available and then immediately going to qualifying is more stimulating – added Leclerc – I find that three free practice sessions are too many. Then there are aspects that can be perfected, in Qatar the sprint race was very intense and exciting because we were divided in the choice of tire compounds, those who went fast in the first laps paid in the final, but here in Austin it wasn’t like that ”.

Yesterday’s very linear race also put Christian Horner to the test. “Perhaps there is an element of indecision missing – explained the Red Bull team principal – perhaps it could be an idea to reverse the top ten positions on the starting grid, or increase the points up for grabs, so as to convince the drivers to take some risks in more. We have to be open to accept adjustments to the format, but I find the basic concept to be good. Then, nothing prevents us from trying new things in order to make it more exciting for the spectator.”

