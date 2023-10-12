Attention possible SPOILERS for The Wheel of Time! After an intense second season, this is what could happen in the new episodes.

Fans of The Wheel of Time are eager to get a glimpse of what the next season has in store. However, it is important to note that these predictions contain major SPOILERS for the original story, as they are based on the plot of the books. Therefore, if you are an exclusive fan of the television series, you may want to think twice before continuing, as these details may reveal important events that have not yet been addressed on screen.

Recapping what has already been covered in seasons 1 and 2.

The Wheel of Time

So far, the first two seasons of The Wheel of Time have attempted to cover most of the first three books in the series. The idea is that the third season will focus heavily on the fourth book, although it will not be strictly limited to it. The final events of the second season coincide with the end of the second book, but many character elements introduced in this season actually belong to the third book.

Specifically, characters like Egwene, Elayne, and Rand don’t feel ready to dive into the plot of the fourth book, and this is something that needs to be addressed.

The path of Egwene, Elayne and Nynaeve.

In the third book, Egwene and Elayne pass their tests. This grants them some freedom, allowing them to hunt the Black Ajah. At that point, it is essential that these two characters return to the White Tower. This is a significant part of the plot and paves the way for them to be assigned the mission to hunt down the Black Ajah. At the same time, it is vital that the main characters, except Perrin, meet the Aiel and explore their prophecies about the Car’a’carn. Before the gang joins the Aiel, they need to learn more about this enigmatic culture and Rand’s importance as Car’a’carn.

The third season of The Wheel of Time will likely begin by introducing Rand and his friends to Aiel culture. At the same time, Elayne and Egwene must return to the White Tower at least once. The main draw of season 3, and the fourth book, lies in Rhuidean and the crucial events that occur there, particularly in the lives of Rand, Mat, and the Aiel themselves.

What about Tear and Callandor?

The third season could also address important events related to Tear. However, it begs the question of when and how Tear will fit into the plot. There are two main possibilities: that the events of Tear occur at the beginning of the season and then continue with the Rhuidean plot, or that the events of Tear are the climax of the season, following Rhuidean. This raises geographical issues, as the characters must travel from The Waste to Tear, and a suitable solution will be needed for this.

Rand’s love life.

The wheel of time

Rand’s romantic relationships are an important element in the Wheel of Time series. The showrunner has already suggested that Rand’s love-square plot will remain. Elayne and Rand clearly establish a love connection in season two, laying the groundwork for their love story. However, for Aviendha’s love plot to work, Rand needs to spend time with her after Aviendha is already “sister” to Elayne. This must be handled carefully so that the love plot develops coherently.

Training and challenges.

Another major challenge for season three is Rand’s training. So far, Rand has not demonstrated the abilities with the One Power that he displays in the books. The show has emphasized Rand’s ignorance compared to the Forsaken and his lack of defense. The fight and defeat of the Forsaken are pivotal moments in Rand’s story, and how this fits into the plot of season three will be interesting to see.

Secondary characters and important events.

Other characters, such as Perrin, Nynaeve, Logain, and Siuan, also have their own plots and challenges to face at this stage. How these plots intertwine with the main narrative and how they develop in the third season of The Wheel of Time will be critical themes for the adaptation.

Conclusions.

Adapting a book series to the screen always presents challenges, and this series is no exception. The predictions offered here are based on knowledge from the books and the general direction the series has taken so far. However, only the showrunners and writers of The Wheel of Time have the full vision of how they will approach these challenges and how they will adapt the plot for the screen.

Do you want to see season 3? Leave us your comments along with predictions and theories about where the story of the Amazon series will go.