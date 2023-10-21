Suara.com – The 2023 U-17 World Cup match in Indonesia is coming soon, and the question of how the Indonesian U-17 national team will be formed after the addition of five hereditary players is increasingly exciting. The presence of these five players is the main topic of discussion in Garuda Asia’s preparations for this big tournament which will take place from 10 November to 2 December 2023.

The Indonesian U-17 national team, which is currently undergoing training camp in Germany, is working hard to ensure that they are fully prepared to face the 2023 U-17 World Cup. Even though they got tickets as hosts, coach Bima Sakti has promised that they will not be the team addition to this important tournament.

Bearing in mind this commitment, various efforts have been made to strengthen the U-17 Indonesian National Team squad, including looking for hereditary players who have above average abilities. To date, five hereditary players have joined the team.

They are Welber Jardim, who comes from Sao Paulo, Ji Da-bin from ASIOP, Amar Brkic from Hoffenheim, Maouri Yves from Bali United, and Chow Yun Damanik from Lausanne. These five players have been actively playing for the U-17 Indonesian National Team during their training camp in Germany.

The interesting thing is that they are able to fill various positions on the field. Welber Jardim, for example, can play as a right fullback or center back, while Chow Yun Damanik and Maouri Yves are ready to play as midfielders. Amar Brkic and Ji Da-bin will be the strength in Garuda Asia’s attack line.

During training camp, Bima Sakti coaches have tried various formations, even placing Ji Da-bin as a central midfielder on several occasions.

However, what is certain is that both descendants and native Indonesian players are expected to give their best when playing for the U-17 Indonesian National Team. They will be looking hard to face their opponents in Group A, including Morocco, Panama and Ecuador, in the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

The following is a prediction of the composition of the Indonesian U-17 National Team players who might be seen on the field:

U-17 Indonesian National Team (4-3-3): Andrika Fathir (Goalkeeper), Welber Jardim, Iqbal Gwijangge, Sulthan Zaky, Habil Akbar; Figo Dennis, Chow Yun Damanik, Maouri Yves; Amar Brkic, Arkhan Kaka, Ji Da-bin.

With the presence of strong hereditary players, the Indonesian U-17 National Team hopes to perform brilliantly at the 2023 U-17 World Cup and make its supporters proud throughout the country. It will be interesting to see how their front line, led by Ji Da-bin and Amar Brkic, will fare in this tournament.