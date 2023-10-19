Suara.com – The Persebaya vs Bali United match will start the 16th week of BRI Liga 1. The match will be held at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Bali, Friday (20/10/2023) afternoon.

It is predicted that this match will be interesting considering that the positions of the two teams are quite close in the standings. Persebaya, which is currently in eighth position with 22, is only two points behind Bali United which is in sixth position.

Bali United squad when competing in the 2023/2024 AFC Cup. (baliutd.com)

Last season, Persebaya had to admit Bali United’s dominance where the team nicknamed Bajul Ijo lost in the first and second rounds with a score of 0-1 and 4-0.

Persebaya is determined to break this negative trend at this meeting. By relying on Bruno Moreira who is “on fire”, Josep Gombau is aiming for full points.

“We have opportunity and momentum. “We came with a strong mentality to get good results, to get maximum results but also by respecting the opposing team,” said Gombau in a press conference, Thursday (19/10/2023).

“Tomorrow’s match is crucial because both teams want to be in a good position. “But, we have a lot of time after the October international break, a good team, good players, and we are trying to be competitive,” he continued.

In the Bali United camp, Stefano Cugurra ensured that his team was ready to fight in this match. The two wins achieved in the last two matches are important capital for Serdadu Tridatu who is determined to move to the top four.

The best squad was prepared by the coach who is familiarly called Teco for this match. In the back line, the presence of Ardi Idrus and Elias Dolah will be a strong wall for the opponent.

Meanwhile in midfield, Mohammed Rashid and Eber Bessa are ready to open up space and provide feedback for striker Jefferson Assis.

“In League 1, the points obtained are very close to the top of the standings. “We are also only three points adrift of Persib in third place and we have to work hard against Persebaya in order to move up the rankings,” said Teco.