The Logitech G502 X is a very versatile mouse that has a state-of-the-art sensor.

The Logitech G502 X is compatible with Windows and macOS

One of the best Logitech wired gaming mice is back on sale for a limited time, so if you want to renew your mouse it is a good time to do so since it is not possible to get it every day. a high-end mouse at a mid-range price. By the way, we are talking about the Logitech G502 However, you can get it cheaper on Amazon.

This mouse comes from the G502 model, but has been completely redesigned and features the most innovative gaming technologies. Regarding the latter, Logitech places special emphasis on the LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches. But let’s go to the most important thing, the price. You can buy the Logitech G502 X for 63.27 euros on Amazon (33% discount). By the way, it is also on sale at PcComponentes, and costs 61.15 euros.

Save 31.72 euros by buying the Logitech G502 X mouse on Amazon

The Logitech G502 All this makes it offer unparalleled performance and precision. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it has a wheel button with two modes, while if you tilt it to the left or right, you can use two additional controls that are fully programmable. A DPI change button could not be missing either.

When talking about a gaming mouse, it is very important that it be light. Well, the Logitech G502 It only weighs 89 grams. Its thin exoskeleton and the lightened wheel button have a lot to do with it. This makes it perfect for competitive games where being fast and accurate is very important. In this sense it is a very versatile mouse.

In conclusion, the Logitech G502 It is worth it for everything it offersand if we take into account that It has rarely been so cheap on Amazon, then it goes without saying that it is an offer that you cannot miss. We could say that it is one of the best wired mice that you can buy right now for less than 65 euros. Now, we don’t know how long it will be available for 63.27 euros, so you better be quick if you’re interested in getting it.

