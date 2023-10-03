The video game industry is changing and business models surprise with proposals and reactions that for previous generations would have been a scandal. An example of this are the different versions of a single video game, and the early access that is guaranteed with the highest cost ones even when we are talking about a few days prior to launch. Well, for new gamers this is not a problem and this model is on the rise.

Pre-sales of games increase in editions that guarantee early access

According to Mat Piscatella, Circana analyst, video game versions that offer early access and some digital extras are registering an increase at a commercial level, this despite complaints from some sectors on the Internet. Early access is generally part of special or collector’s editions with a higher price than the standard version. Although the PC model has to do with another form of interaction and community building, on consoles it is becoming a success due to the need that some players have to play before the rest and have “privileged” access to the title in issue before its release.

Early access in gaming is becoming big business

In that sense, Mat Piscatella points out that we will see more launches of this type with games that offer early access days before the debut for a higher cost and some other content that gives value to the proposal. Recent examples are Starfield, with many players upgrading to the Premium edition to get access earlier than most and EA Sports FC 24 with the legion of football IP fans wanting to compete on the pitch before everyone else no matter what. pay.

It is a fact that there is a significant number of gamers who do not see anything negative in this type of business model and if the numbers support it, it will be inevitable that we will see an increase in the number of early access editions.

