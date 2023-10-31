The most “fashionable” game on Nintendo Switch, Fashion Dreamer, can now be pre-ordered at GAME and you can get two gifts, an exclusive keychain and DLC.

The games design fashion clothesprepare your outfits and take them to catwalks around the world, became fashionable in the era of Nintendo DS and 3DS, even with games designed by Nintendo with the Style Boutique series.

Fortunately, Marvelous has taken up the baton with a Nintendo Switch exclusive game, Fashion Dreamer, which will go on sale this coming Friday, November 3. And if you haven’t reserved it yet, if you do it at GAME you will get a great gift.

Not just one gift, two! One physical one, an exclusive keychain, and another virtual one, a DLC with patterns for “sporty” and “model” looks that will give you more options to design your favorite garments. It comes out on November 3 and you can pre-order it through GAME.es.

Fashion Dreamer, the “fashion” game on Switch

Fashion Dreamer It is set in a futuristic and colorful world, with a shopping center that has all the trends. There you will find some Muses, characters who will ask you to design their clothes according to trends.

By doing so, you may become a successful influencer. There are up to 1,400 patterns and millions of possible colors to create your clothes and outfits, which you can exhibit in online exhibitions and take artistic photos of your Muses, to become the star of fashion!

At this link you can pre-order Fashion Dreamer on Nintendo Switch and get the gift keychain and DLC, with two extra patterns, sporty and model, to decorate your garments. Remember that it goes on sale on November 3at the price of 49.99 euros, and is exclusive to Switch.

HobbyConsoles for GAME