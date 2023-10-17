Suara.com – Pratama Arhan was in the spotlight because of his poor performance in the first leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone, between the Indonesian National Team vs Brunei Darussalam. Some netizens accused Pratama Arhan’s performance in the Indonesian National Team of declining after he married the daughter of Gerindra Party politician, Andre Rosiade, Azizah Salhsa.

According to a well-known football observer from Indonesia, namely Bung Towel, he emphasized that the problem of the Indonesian National Team’s lax creativity was not because of Pratama Arhan. From Bung Towel’s account as reported by the NALAR TV INDONESIA YouTube channel, Tuesday, (17/10/2023), the national team’s deadlock was caused by the accumulation of three strikers at the front.

“Well, this has a lot to do with Bung Towel, Pratama Arhan just got married, he said, his performance has decreased, is there actually a connection or not?” the Host asked Towel.

“I don’t have anything to do with life outside of football. I said that football is fine,” answered Towel.

Also Read: The Indonesian National Team Must Be Alert! Non-technical factors could disrupt the match against Brunei

Arhan in the first leg had a slightly different role, because Tokyo Verdy’s player was mostly assigned to help attack.

“Yesterday it tended to be very offensive, so yesterday we saw him playing, two behind Rizky Ridho and Elkan, two in the middle Marc Klok and Sandy Walsh, then who, Asnawi on the right went inside. If Pratama Arhan didn’t go inside ,” he continued.

In Towel’s eyes, Arhan himself showed that his performance was not bad.

“In my opinion, Pratama Arhan is just normal,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the national team will meet Brunei Darussalam again in the second leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification, Tuesday (17/10/2023), at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium.

Also read: Ensure player rotation, STY gives these two debutants the opportunity to play?