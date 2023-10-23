Indonesian National Team defender Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha visited Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina’s house to meet Rayyanza on Monday (9/10/2023).

However, the vlog of the meeting was only recently uploaded to the RANS Entertainment YouTube channel. In the vlog, netizens were confused by Pratama Arhan’s attitude when he met Rayyanza alias Cipung.

Pratama Arhan himself is known to have been a fan of Rayyanza for a long time. When they first met, Rayyanza looked shy and embarrassed with the Indonesian national team player.

But in the vlog, there is a moment when Rayyanza says goodbye to sleep. While being carried by Sus Rini, Rayyanza greeted one by one the guests who came, including Azizah Salsha and Pratama Arhan.

Pratama Arhan was seen welcoming Rayyanza’s hand which was extended to Salim. Then, he lowered his body so that his head was level with Rayyanza. In the next second, Pratama Arhan immediately kissed Rayyanza’s cheek.

This action became the public spotlight because Rayyanza himself had just been released from the hospital due to experiencing pneumonia due to the virus. As a result, Rayyanza’s interactions with people around him were limited.

In a video reposted by the TikTok account @zihan.lover, several netizens also highlighted Sus Rini’s reaction after Pratama Arhan kissed Rayyanza on the cheek.

“Eh, but how come Arhan is allowed to kiss Cipung? Isn’t it just his family that’s allowed?” wrote the account @ad****

“Arhan is so fast, I’m sure you’ll be surprised too hahaha,” commented @ic********______

“I also saw that he was nervous, afraid of being reprimanded, but it’s okay because Arhan doesn’t know his reflexes either,” added @in*_*****

“Usually it’s not allowed to kiss someone, you always say no no no, how come you don’t kiss Arhan,” said @us**************

“Only Arhan can tease Rayyanza. Usually Rayyanza says no cheek cheeks,” said @ha******__