Suara.com – The behavior of Pratama Arhan and his wife, Azizah Salsha, often becomes food for netizens on social media. Most recently, the Indonesian National Team wing-back has again caused a stir in cyberspace.

Pratama Arhan was caught holding someone else even though he was with Azizah Salsha. This was discovered through a video upload on TikTok.

In a joking atmosphere, Pratama Arhan was seen holding the hand of the naturalized defender of the Garuda squad, Shayne Pattynama.

In the video upload circulating, Azizah Salsha was also recorded standing next to Pratama Arhan while posing with her arms crossed over her chest.

This moment occurred when Azizah Salsha accompanied Pratama Arhan to Soekarno-Hatta airport before leaving for Brunei Darussalam to play the second leg of the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

Indonesian National Team wing defender, Pratama Arhan (center) holds hands with Shayne Pattynama while he is with his wife, Azizah Salsha. (TikTok: ZizePratama)

The video also received a lot of attention from netizens. Not a few of them highlighted how close Shayne Pattynama and Pratama Arhan are.

Shayne is known to be Pratama Arhan’s direct rival at the left back post for the Indonesian National Team.

This rivalry was even very visible in the two legs against Brunei on 12 and 17 October.

In the first leg, Shin Tae-yong chose Pratama Arhan as the starter in a 6-0 win.

Meanwhile in the second leg, Shayne Pattynama was given the opportunity to appear from the start of the match.

Apart from that, the two players had a big contribution in leading the Indonesian National Team to a 12-0 aggregate win over Brunei and the right to advance to the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.