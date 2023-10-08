Pratama Arhan’s upload containing moments of togetherness with his wife, Azizah Salsha alias Zize, has recently attracted a lot of public attention on social media.

A series of photos of Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha were uploaded to coincide with Zize’s 20th birthday on October 6 2023.

Not only did he upload photos of their moments together via his personal Instagram @pratamaarhan8, Pratama Arhan also gave a branded gift for Azizah Salsha’s birthday.

The moment Arhan gave Zize a surprise on her birthday was revealed through an upload from the celebgram Ratu Namira.

Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha in the post appear to be in a luxurious and aesthetic restaurant.

“You are so happy to see a gift from your husband,” wrote Queen Namira in the video she uploaded.

In the upload, Zize looked shy when a waiter brought a cake with a burning candle on top.

The waiter recorded in the video also brought a large bouquet of flowers and a green paper bag that Pratama Arhan had prepared with the words Bottega Veneta written on it.

Seeing the items that had previously been entrusted to the waiter, Azizah Salsha then looked surprised to be given a surprise from Pratama Arhan.

Until now, the contents of the paper bag are not yet known, which immediately became the focus.

Many people guess that Pratama Arhan might have bought a branded bag for his wife. If true, then the price is estimated at tens of millions of rupiah.

“Wow, the price of the Bottega bag is IDR 60 million,” commented the account @irn***.

“I also want to be loved simply, as simple as being given just one gift from Bottega, as simple as that,” said the account @ayambua***.

“Arhan’s fortune will run smoothly. He knows how to make his wife happy and glorify. The more successful they will be,” said the account @kiacan***.

Meanwhile, Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha officially married on August 20 2023. Azizah is the eldest daughter of DPR Member, Andre Rosiade.