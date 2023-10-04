The former coach comments on the Italians in the Champions League: “How many opportunities for the Nerazzurri against Benfica, a sign of strength. The Azzurri start from pressing again in the second half”

Inter won by dominating Benfica and could have scored even more goals. Too bad for Napoli against Real Madrid. In the second half, Garcia’s team showed flashes of the pressing of last season, but then in the final they were punished by Meret’s unfortunate episode.” Words from Cesare Prandelli, former coach of Italy, vice-champion of Europe in 2012.