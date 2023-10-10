loading…

Iran’s Supreme Spiritual Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised Hamas’ surprise attack. Photo/PBS

TEHERAN – Supreme spiritual leader Iran , Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , said Tehran was not involved in the Hamas group’s attack on Israel at the weekend. Even so, he praised Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat.

“We kiss the hands of those who planned the attack on the Zionist regime,” Khamenei said in his first televised speech since the attack was carried out.

“This destructive earthquake has destroyed several important buildings (in Israel) that cannot be easily repaired. “The actions of the Zionist regime itself are to blame for this disaster,” stressed Khamenei as quoted by Channel News Asia, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

Iran has long supported the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip and rejects Israel’s right to exist.

Earlier, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday said that there is no doubt that there is some level of Iranian involvement in supporting Hamas, but President Joe Biden’s administration has not seen concrete evidence that Iran was directly involved in planning the current attack.

On the other hand, the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah armed group also fired rockets at northern Israel on Monday after three of its members were killed in Israeli shelling in Lebanon.

This firefight marked a significant expansion of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants to the Israel-Lebanon border further north. Hezbollah and Israel themselves were involved in a brutal war for a month in 2006.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Israel said it had regained control of the Gaza border and planted mines where the militants had torn them down during their bloody offensive at the weekend. It comes after another night of relentless Israeli airstrikes in the region.

(ian)