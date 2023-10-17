SEMARANG VOICE- Example of Managerial Competency questions for the 2023 PPPK teacher selection exam, complete with answer key.

For those of you who are looking for questions and answer keys or material for study references in the field of Managerial Competencies for the 2023 PPPK teacher selection exam, please see the following article.

One of the areas that will be tested in the 2023 teacher PPPK selection is managerial competency, namely knowledge, skills and behavioral attitudes in organizations that can be observed, measured and developed related to:

a. Integrity;

b. Cooperation;

c. Results orientation;

d. Communication;

e. Public service;

f. Development of din and other people;

g. Decision-making;

h. Managing change.

In this article we will present examples of Managerial Competency questions for the 2023 PPPK teacher selection exam, equipped with answer keys that you can use to practice and study at home.

Choose the most correct answer below.

1. What is meant by public service?

A. Services that are only provided to certain public

B. Services provided by the private sector

C. Services provided by the government to the community

D. Services that do not involve the community

Answer: C

2. One of the important aspects of self-development is…

A. Technical capabilities

B. Increased income

C. Recognition from superiors

D. Increased competence and knowledge

Answer: D

3. Effective decision making involves…

A. Make decisions without consideration

B. Careful analysis, evaluation, and consideration

C. Listen to the only opinion

D. Asking for help without consideration

Answer: B

4. Managing change in an organization involves…

A. Reject change

B. Maintaining the status quo

C. Identify barriers and develop change strategies

D. Ignoring changes

Answer: C

5. What can be the positive results of implementing good public services?

A. Public dissatisfaction

B. Decrease in public trust

C. Improving service quality and public trust

D. Community indifference

Answer: C

6. At the self-development stage, what needs to be evaluated to determine the next steps?

A. Tired

B. Technical capabilities

C. Personal satisfaction

D. Current performance

Answer: D

7. Good decisions are usually based on…

A. Feelings and intuition

B. Relevant data and information

C. Personal interests

D. Consideration from friends

Answer: B

8. What can motivate people to accept change?

A. Uncertainty

B. Clear benefits

C. Old habits

D. Inertia

Answer: B

9. What should be considered when managing change in an organization?

A. Continue to maintain the status quo

B. Ignoring the impact of change

C. Listen to and involve members of the organization

D. Forcing changes without consultation

Answer: C

10. Why is self-development important in managerial competence?

A. To increase wages

B. To get a promotion

C. To improve performance and effectiveness in managerial roles

D. To reduce job demands

Answer: C

Hopefully these questions will help in preparing for the PPPK teacher selection exam in the field of Managerial Competency. Success in the exam!