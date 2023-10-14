From time to time controversy arises: it is not advisable to use your mobile phone at night. Various studies seem to warn that it is something that causes insomnia, among other types of fatigue. And even lately there has been talk about the risks of charging the iPhone near the bed.

Despite everything, many people still use their cell phones once the sun has set, out of necessity or pleasure. In this article we are going to share some practical tips to improve the use of your iPhone at night.

How to activate dark mode on your iPhone

It is often said that using the dark mode of an iPhone, and any mobile phone in general, is beneficial. The opposite is also true, depending on which expert you ask. But in any case, there are some advantages that are incontestable, such as the fact that with save battery or that fatigues the eyes less.

To activate dark mode on your iPhone you only need to follow the following steps:

Enter the menu Setting of iPhone. Go to the section Screen and brightness. Select in the option Light or Dark. Choose Dark if you want the phone to stay that way.

Keep in mind that iPhones also give the option to “go dark” automatically during a specific time (usually at night). Within the preferences of each user, you can leave the dark mode activated, or choose it only so that it is activated automatically to use the mobile phone in bed.

The importance of colors and the Night Shift

As experts point out, human vision is a delicate sense. Depending on the tones and colors observed at any given moment, these can influence in many ways, not only our rest, but even our character. Thinking about its users, it seems that Apple has taken this into account, creating the Night Shift mode.

Basically, it is a measure to soften the colors of the device, and in this way the impact on vision, with all that that entails, is less. The process to get it up and running is also very easy to do:

Go to the menu Setting of your iPhone. Enter the option Screen and brightness. Once there, click on Night Shift. In this way it is possible to enable a dynamic schedule from Dusk to Dawn or choose the From and To times, to establish a personalized decision.

Something similar happens with the iPhone Color Tint option, which somehow changes the original tones for another with a filter, which makes them softer and more muted.

Use Night mode to take better photos with your iPhone

Taking photos at night is an exciting challenge for any professional or photography enthusiast. By not having natural lighting, the way of immortalizing images changes. It is also something that Apple has taken into account since the days of its iPhone 11.

Thanks to the Night mode included in the company’s phones, it is easy to get better photos once the sun has set. This mode is activated automatically when the device itself detects that there is no sun, but also It can be adjusted manually, and turned on and off in the camera options.