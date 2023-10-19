Suara.com – The Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming, responded to the name of Prabowo Subianto’s running mate, who has not yet been announced.

He said that currently Erick Thohir is processing a police record certificate or SKSC for his vice presidential candidacy.

President Jokowi’s eldest son has rejected reports that he has the potential to run as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate. He stated that everything was clear, it was the BUMN Minister who was currently busy preparing himself to become a vice presidential candidate.

“The one who takes care of the SKCK is Mr Erick,” said Gibran, quoted by Suara.com via the Solo Regional YouTube channel, Thursday (19/10/2023).

On that occasion, Gibran also responded to the issue that Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate was a young person currently serving in government. He said he was not the only young person in the current government.

“Well, it doesn’t have to be me, I’m not the only one who is young,” he said.

Apart from that, he added that the decision on the presidential and vice presidential candidates is of course in the hands of the general chairman of the political party.

“The decision for the presidential and vice presidential candidates comes from the general chairman of the political party, ask the political party and the general chairman,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Gibran said that he did not receive an invitation regarding the Golkar party’s national leadership meeting (Rapimnas) which will be held this weekend. He said he did not have any capacity to attend the event.

“There was no (invitation), so what capacity do I have (at the Golkar National Rapimnas event),” he said.

The Golkar Party will hold a National Rapimnas on Saturday (21/10). The national meeting was held to discuss the cawapres candidates who will be promoted by the parties in the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) to accompany Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election.

_____________________

Contributor: Ayuni Sarah