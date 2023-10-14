Suara.com – The general chairman of Gerindra, who is also a presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM), Prabowo Subianto, revealed that activist 98 made a political surprise, namely by supporting him in the 2024 presidential election.

This statement was delivered in a virtual speech in a series of 98 Activist Grand Conferences (Mubes) throughout Indonesia which were centered in Denpasar City, Bali.

“The brothers (98 activists) created a political shock. Many people could not imagine that activists who were previously chased by the army were now supporting a former TNI,” he said as quoted by Antara, Saturday (14/10/2023).

Moreover, said Prabowo, previously there was a view that considered him a dictator, a coup attempter, a human rights violator, a kidnapper and so on.

“Thank you, brothers, for knowing, understanding, actually sometimes it is difficult in the system. But we from within the system can also support and produce reform. I think that belief, that awareness is what you got, from me, from Mr. SBY , from Pak Wiranto, that we are Indonesian children who love Indonesia,” he said.

Still in his speech, Prabowo invited 98 activists to return to the people. Prabowo hopes that 98 activists will become people’s mobilizers in the 2024 election transfer of power so that it can run well and peacefully.

“Brothers should go down to the people, be the people’s movers. Convince the people that on this occasion that only comes once every five years, we do a good handover of power,” he said.

Meanwhile, he stated that as a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections who received the support of 98 activists, Prabowo believed that joint struggle could take Indonesia to an even greater place.

“What Mr. Joko Widodo pioneered is truly something we must appreciate. He has been in control of the country for almost 10 years with wisdom, with a great soul, with full commitment to the nation and people of Indonesia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chair of the 98 Indonesian Activist Mubes Committee, Sangap Surbakti, emphasized that activists are not just formulating agreements to support them.

“We really have to go out to the community, mobilize the community, educate the public that this choice is for the future of the nation,” he said.

Not only that, he also emphasized that the main thing is not supporting work to get votes to win Prabowo Subianto.

“There must be other ideas when we appear to support the presidential candidate who is said to be a political surprise for political elites because the event is a big deliberation. Through this big deliberation an idea will be born,” he said. (Between)