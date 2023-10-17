Suara.com – The Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) has opened the option of declaring Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate at the same time as the presidential and vice presidential candidates are registered at the General Election Commission (KPU).

This means that Prabowo’s cawapres declaration is likely between October 19-25, according to the time given by the KPU for presidential and vice-presidential candidates to register.

“It is possible (during registration of presidential and vice presidential candidates),” said Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani at Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

However, Muzani has not yet confirmed the details of when Prabowo will declare his vice presidential candidate. The reason is that Prabowo is still waiting for the general chairmen of the coalition parties at KIM to gather in full first.

Also read: When is the Cawapres Declaration? Prabowo: Ojo Kesusu, Ojo Grusa Grusu

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the General Chair of PAN, Minister of Trade, Zulkifli Hasan, is still on state duty in China.

“I don’t know what the order is first, what is the registration first and then the declaration? Is the declaration just announced? And basically I don’t know yet because the meeting will be held after the general chairpersons are all in Jakarta,” said Muzani.

Don’t rush

Prabowo Subianto finally opened his voice about when he would declare his vice presidential candidate for the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM). Prabowo said that the announcement of a vice presidential candidate was not made in a hurry.

Prabowo emphasized this in response to a question whether the declaration waiting for the general chairmen of political parties to gather was complete by waiting for the return of PAN General Chair Zulkifli Hasan from China or not.

Also read: Give Prabowo advice if he wants to take Gibran, former PDIP cadre: ask permission from Megawati, not Jokowi

“Ojo kesusu, ojo grusa grusu we continue. It’s called democracy,” said Prabowo at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Prabowo also responded to information regarding Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s joining the Golkar Party, following the strong opportunity for President Jokowi’s son to become Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate.

Prabowo did not comment on the question, Gibran, who was reportedly a Golkar candidate, only gave a thumbs up gesture from inside the car.