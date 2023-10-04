Suara.com – Chairman of the PPP Advisory Council, Muhammad Romahurmuziy, responded to the possible decision of the Constitutional Court regarding the presidential and vice presidential candidate limits. He considered that there were ongoing negotiations regarding this matter.

Previously, he said that perhaps the public would think that the Constitutional Court (MK) was an independent institution. However, he thinks they decide things not in a vacuum, many other factors will influence.

“People may say that the Constitutional Court is an independent institution inhabited by statesmen who are currently judges, but they still decide not in a vacuum, they are someone’s brothers,” said Romahurmuziy, quoted via the Total Politik YouTube channel, Wednesday (4/10/ 2023).

“Even if you don’t force it, (it will) influence it,” he added.

Also Read: Khofifah, NU Figure Most Suitable to Accompany Ganjar, Mahfud MD is Highest to Become Prabowo’s Vice Presidential Candidate

The politician who is familiarly called Rommy even repeated the statement made by PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto who said that Gibran had informed PDIP Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri that he had received an offer from Prabowo.

“With the confirmation conveyed by the Secretary General of the PDI Perjuangan, Gibran has conveyed to Mrs. Mega that Mr Prabowo has proposed to her,” he said.

“In fact, I heard someone say 7 times, some say 5 times, this is quite valid information, meaning that if the numbers differ, they are just numbers,” he continued.

Regarding President Jokowi’s rejection of the offer, Rommy admitted that he did not believe in the issue of rejection, considering that the Constitutional Court still provided room to decide regarding the age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

“7 times and Mr Jokowi rejected it, or some said 5 times and it was rejected,” he said.

“But if that’s true, there shouldn’t be a need to go on for so long that the Constitutional Court judges will also be given space,” he added.

Also Read: Long Drought, Residents Complain About Prabowo’s Drilling Well Assistance in Gunungkidul That Doesn’t Work

He considered that when the Constitutional Court chose to let the discourse develop, it certainly meant that there was an incomplete negotiation. Or furthermore there is a game that you want to continue.

“While it is still being allowed to develop, it means that there is a negotiation that has not yet ended, or furthermore the game wants to continue,” he continued.

According to him, this game will continue until October 19, or to be precise when the presidential and vice presidential candidates are registered for the 2024 election.

“So what I said earlier is that mental games or playing games are still going on now until October 19,” he concluded.

Contributor: Come on Sarah