Political observer Hendri Satrio also responded to President Joko Widodo’s speech at the PDI Perjuangan IV National Working Meeting which allegedly showed his support for the 2024 presidential election. This is because Jokowi openly admitted that he had whispered to Ganjar Pranowo to be ready to run after being appointed president.

“I agree even more with what presidential candidate Mr. Ganjar Pranowo said. “Earlier I whispered to him, after being inaugurated, the next day he will immediately go into food sovereignty,” said Jokowi, quoted on Monday (2/10/2023).

This has recently become a topic of discussion because Jokowi was previously suspected of supporting Prabowo Subianto more than Ganjar, who was actually supported by his party. Hensat, as a political observer, considers this assumption to be unreasonable because Jokowi will definitely consider carefully the question of which presidential candidate can continue his performance.

Viewed on the tvOneNews YouTube channel, Hensat then reminded that Prabowo had been defeated by Jokowi twice in the presidential election. For this reason, he rationally thinks that Jokowi will definitely support Ganjar more than the Minister of Defense.

“Will Pak Jokowi then pass the baton to Pak Prabowo, whom he defeated twice? You’ve lost twice, how come you want to be given the baton?” Hensat said.

“In my opinion, Pak Jokowi is definitely upset. But Pak Prabowo has become his friend, no longer just his subordinate, so he has to help. “That’s why he sent his cadres, volunteers to support him, to help Pak Prabowo,” he continued.

Hensat believes that Jokowi is considering all aspects before determining his support for the 2024 presidential election. Apart from considering figures who can continue its development, Hensat also believes that Jokowi is considering the figure of Megawati Soekarnoputri, who has supported his political career.

“But in my opinion, if you look at the reality, that Pak Prabowo was defeated twice by Pak Jokowi, and Pak Jokowi wants the development to continue, why don’t you hand it over to Pak Prabowo?” explained Hensat.

“In my opinion, this will ultimately result in Pak Jokowi returning to Ibu Mega, because in reality Pak Jokowi was never hurt by Ibu Mega, he helped her 7 times. “So in my opinion, I believe there is a sense of gratitude and loyalty from Mr. Jokowi to Ms. Mega, even though it seems that Mas Kaesang is disappointed with PSI and not with PDI Perjuangan,” stressed Hensat.