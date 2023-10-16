Suara.com – The Gerindra Party held an internal meeting of the Board of Trustees at the residence of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and General Chair of the Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta, Monday evening.

Monitoring Suara.com At the location, a number of Gerindra elites ranging from DPP administrators to leaders and members of the Advisory Board began arriving at Prabowo’s residence starting at 18.38 WIB.

Secretary General Ahmad Muzani appeared to arrive first. He did not answer when asked by media crew and preferred to wave to greet journalists in front of Prabowo’s house.

Not long after, the Deputy Chairman of the Gerindra Party Advisory Board, Hashim Djojohadikusomo, arrived. Furthermore, there were a number of other Deputy Chairmen of the Advisory Board who were also present, such as Mochammad Iriawan or Iwan Bule, Fadli Zon, and Dedi Mulyadi. Meanwhile, members of the Advisory Board were also present.

Meanwhile, in the management ranks were Habiburokhman, Sugiono, Saraswati Djojohadikusomo. Also present were DPP Chairmen, such as Prasetyo Hadi and Ahmad Riza Patria. Later, the Daily Chair of the Gerindra Party DPP Sufmi Dasco Ahmad was also present.

Apart from the management, Siti Hediati Hariyadi or better known as Titiek Soeharto was also present. The presence of Prabowo’s ex-wife was discovered through the security officers guarding Prabowo’s house.

Titiek is suspected of driving a black Toyota Alphard with plate B 144 SH. The car entered Prabowo’s terrace.

Saraswati confirmed Titiek’s presence. He confirmed that Titiek was already at Prabowo’s residence.

“It’s in,” he said.

Riza said his presence at Prabowo’s residence was to fulfill an invitation to a meeting as a member of the Gerindra Advisory Board. He emphasized that tonight there will be a meeting of the supervisory board.

“I don’t know, it’s basically a meeting, it’s a regular meeting for members of the advisory board, it’s a regular meeting,” said Riza.

He did not respond further regarding the purpose of holding the meeting.

“The secretary general, Mr Dasco, will convey it later,” said Riza.

Meanwhile, Prabowo, as the host, until this news was written at 19.40, had not been seen attending. This was confirmed by Saraswati.