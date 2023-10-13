Suara.com – Gerindra chairman and presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Prabowo Subianto gathered all the political party chairman who are members of the party coalition.

During the meeting, the coalition agreed that the four names included as vice presidential candidates (cawapres) would be considered as one name. The Democratic Party has decided to nominate the name Khofifah Indar Parawansa.

Apart from Khofifah’s name, Gibran’s name is also included in the list of names for the coalition’s vice presidential candidate list. The following are a number of selected political articles from the Suara.com editorial team regarding the Advanced Indonesia Coalition on Friday (13/10/2023).

1. Gather the Supporting Party Chairmen in Kertanegara, Prabowo: The Vice Presidential Candidates Have Been Reduced to 4 Names

Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta. (Suara.com/Novian)

The general chairman of the Gerindra party and presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, gathered the general chairman of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) party at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara No. 4, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (13/10/2023) evening.

During the meeting they discussed Prabowo’s potential vice presidential candidate.

2. Democrats Propose Khofifah to Be Prabowo’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Cak Imin Remains Confident: East Java Has Always Been PKB’s Main Home

PKB General Chairperson Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin after attending the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday which was held by the Rasulullah Council in the Tebet area, South Jakarta on Friday (13/10/2023). (Suara.com/Rakha)

The General Chair of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin spoke after the Governor of East Java (Jatim) Khofifah Indar Parawansa was proposed as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate (cawapres).

Cak Imin is reluctant to bother about this matter. According to him, the pair of presidential and vice presidential candidates, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin or AMIN, are ready to face anyone in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

3. Secretly meeting with three of Jokowi and Gibran at the palace, unexpectedly this was Prabowo’s answer

Bacapres Prabowo Suboanto after a meeting with the chairmen of supporting political parties at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara No IV, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (13/10/2023). (Suara.com/Novian)

Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto spoke about the news of the meeting between himself and President Joko Widodo and Gibran Rakabuming Raka at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, on Friday (13/10/2023).

Prabowo neither confirmed nor denied. He only joked that the intelligence from the media crew who asked this question was great.

4. Gibran’s name is included in Prabowo’s four candidates for vice presidential candidate

Gibran Rakabuming and Prabowo Subianto (instagram/prabowo)

Deputy Chairman of the Gelora Party, Fahri Hamzah, confirmed that the name of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s eldest son, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is one of Prabowo Subianto’s four vice presidential candidates.

Previously, Prabowo’s vice presidential candidates had narrowed down to four names after the Advanced Indonesia Coalition held a meeting at Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanagera Number IV, South Jakarta.

5. Holding another meeting in the near future, KIM chooses one of four names to be Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate

Bacapres Prabowo Suboanto after a meeting with the chairmen of supporting political parties at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara No IV, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (13/10/2023). (Suara.com/Novian)

Prabowo Subianto will again gather the general chairmen of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) party in the near future. The agenda for their meeting is to decide on one of the four names of the existing vice presidential candidates.

“We will get together and in a few days will decide the final one from 4 to 1,” said Prabowo at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta, Friday (13/10/2023).

