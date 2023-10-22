Suara.com – General Chair of the Gerindra Party and presidential candidate (capres) of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Prabowo Subianto leaves his residence on Jalan Kertanegara IV, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta after declaring President Joko Widodo’s eldest son or Jokowi Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his running mate vice presidential candidate (cawapres). .

Journalist monitoring Suara.comPrabowo went out in a white Toyota Alphard B 108 PSD at around 21.02 WIB on Sunday (22/10/2023).

“Just want to know,” said Prabowo when asked where he was going.

Prabowo and the general chairman of the KIM political party previously declared Gibran as vice presidential candidate. Several general chairs of the KIM political party who were present included General Chair of the Golkar Party Airlangga Hartarto, General Chair of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono alias AHY, General Chair of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Zulkifli Hasan or Zulhas, General Chair of the Crescent Star Party (PBB) Yusril Ihza Mahendra, and General Chair of the Gelora Party Anis Matta.

Prabowo claimed that the decision to declare Gibran as his running mate was based on the results of a meeting with the general chairman of the KIM political party. Based on Suara.com’s monitoring, the meeting only lasted about 10 minutes.

“I think there are no more questions, this is a unanimous acclamation and consensus decision. We are ready to move forward for a developed Indonesia,” said Prabowo.

After the announcement, they plan to register with the General Election Commission of the Republic of Indonesia (KPU RI) on Wednesday (25/10/2023). Prabowo and Gibran will depart together from Kertanegara IV.

“On the 25th, Wednesday, register with the KPU. Leave from here,” he concluded.