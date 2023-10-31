With the job changes that have come with the most recent generational steps, the youngest have a complicated environment to get tax benefits during your old age.

The idea of work during youth and adulthood for rest the rest of old age can be complicated given the current circumstances.

It is estimated that the most current generations of pensioners receive the equivalent of 26% of income that they had as workers. However, The ideal would be to receive between 60 or 70%so it is appropriate to dedicate between 12 and 15% of your monthly income to retirement savings.

For these reasons, it becomes quite important to make plans related to retirement savings in order to enjoy tax benefits.

What is a PPR?

The personal retirement plan (PPR) is a contract for individuals with an active tax regime that allows retirement savings to be deductible. They can be obtained through various financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies or stock exchanges.

Regarding savings, there is a deduction limit per fiscal year that is 10% of income, without exceeding the Unit of Measurement and Update (UMA) five times, which in 2023 reaches 189,222 pesos.

Los terms that present these contracts They can be very diverse, hence the competitiveness and diversity of options available within the market. On the one hand, there are types of insurance and other types of savings and investment; it is important to know the details of these PPRs well before requesting them.

These tools can be very helpful to start making a financial planning which can be very relevant in the long term.

