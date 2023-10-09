PPP Secretary General Arwani Thomafi is optimistic that the chairman of the Election Winning Body (Bapilu) Sandiaga Uno will be selected and announced as Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate in the final minutes of the presidential election registration period. According to him, of the many names circulating and converging, the name of the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy is included in that name or on that list.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the PPP Advisory Council, Romahurmuziy, admitted that Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate was announced last minute or at the end of the registration period. “We are optimistic that we will continue to fight for Mas Sandi to become Mas Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate. “Of the several names, there is the name Mas Sandi,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, said that Prabowo would bring a number of names, including Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to a meeting with the general chairman of the coalition party to determine the name of the vice presidential candidate. His party wants the name decided as vice presidential candidate to be the result of a joint decision by the general chairmen of the parties supporting and supporting Prabowo.

“All the names put forward by component figures and even coalition parties are people who intend to provide the best service to the nation. But all this must be discussed together with the coalition parties. “Of course, this should be a joint decision,” emphasized Muzani.

