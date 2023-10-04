Square Enix e FuturLab have announced the release date on Meta Quest for the title PowerWash Simulator. The VR version of the simulator will be available from November 2, 2023. Pre-orders are already available and allow you to receive the exclusive “Cat-Proof” Gloves skin in-game. Find the announcement trailer below. Below is a description of the VR version via the YouTube page:

Grab and hold the Powerwasher in virtual reality, aim with total precision and natural hand movement. Experience the dirty town of Muckingham in all its 360° glory. Getting into those dirty, hard-to-reach spots has never been so satisfying.

Below is an overview via Steam:

Take the pressure off with PowerWash Simulator. Wash away your worries with the soothing sound of the water jet. Turn on your pressure washer and remove even the smallest dirt stains. Set up your own cleaning business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more as you clean up everything. Let off steam in single player mode or in co-op with friends. There’s no dirt too tough for the range of pressure washers, nozzles and extensions at your disposal. From casual gamers to hardcore cleaners, everyone can instantly immerse themselves in this rewarding experience. Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and peaceful pace as you free terraces, pavements, vehicles and public parks from dirt.

PowerWash Simulator is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and from November 2nd also on Meta Quest. Continue to follow us for more information.