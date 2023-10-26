It looks like Square Enix is ​​offering an interesting new announcement for this notable Nintendo Switch game. There is news for PowerWash Simulator.

PowerWash Simulator

In this case, the game has already confirmed a new DLC on the way after its last and recent update. Publisher Square Enix Collective and developer FuturLab have announced a date for content “Back to the Future Special Pack”.

This DLC will be released on November 16 priced at $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.49. In the new pack, players They can travel in time to pressure wash iconic sets and objects from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Back to the Future franchise, including Doc Brown’s van, the Time Machine, the Hill Valley Clock Tower, the Holomax Theater and the Time Train from Doc.

Additionally, the DLC will include ten new achievements to collect in the game. FuturLab worked closely with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to ensure the content is faithful to the timeless trilogy. Brilliant!

We leave you with the new PowerWash Simulator trailer:

Did you like the advertisement? Have you already picked up this release? We read you.

