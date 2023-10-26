We have good news for all PowerWash Simulator users, as it has just been confirmed that the game’s new DLC in collaboration with Back to the Future will arrive in the middle of next month.

It’s time to clean emblematic items from the saga

As you surely remember, this simulator premiered in Steam Early Access in mid-2021, in 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC and, finally, on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles last January.

Now, all title holders will have the opportunity to clear different locations in Back to the Future. When? Those responsible for the simulator announced that it will arrive on November 16.

Here you can see its teaser:

As you could see, the new content will allow fans of the franchise to travel to its most recognized places and give them a clean, so you can find Doc Brown’s van, the time machine, Hill’s clock tower Valley, the Holomax theater and the time train.

If that wasn’t enough, the bonus content will include 10 new achievements to collect in-game. It is worth mentioning that FuturLab worked very closely with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to ensure that the content is faithful to the film trilogy.

PowerWash Simulator is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, through Steam and Microsoft Store, and will receive its Back to the Future DLC on November 16.

What do you think of this content for the game? Tell us in the comments.

