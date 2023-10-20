The My Hero Academia world can lead to a logical conclusion… Remove all people’s powers!

In the exciting world of My Hero Academia, the world’s population is born with special abilities known as Quirks, granting them unique powers. These Quirks can range from creating objects from the body to abilities such as teleportation. Although these abilities are diverse, there is a disturbing truth looming: the Quirks are becoming stronger with each generation, posing an imminent threat to the planet.

The Singularity theory, known as Quirk Singularity in the world of My Hero Academia, raises a worrying prospect. According to this theory, there will come a time when technology and Quirks will surpass humanity, leading to its extinction.

The series references this theory at several points.

In season 4, where Bakugo and Shoto face a class of children with extremely powerful Quirks, they mention this. Additionally, in the episode Relief For License Trainees, it is explained that young people possess more power than previous generations, indicating that the Quirks are becoming stronger.

The Quirk Singularity theory was proposed decades ago by Dr. Kyudai Garaki, and although it was initially ignored, All for One supported it as he sought a way for his body to adapt to multiple Quirks. As time passed, the theory gained acceptance, and today it is considered a fringe belief.

The only solution would be to end all powers.

Examples like Humarise, a cult that seeks to eliminate those with Quirks, illustrate how this theory influences the world of My Hero Academia. Most disturbingly, however, the theory has been proven to be true, with cases of “Quirk Awakenings” making the powers even more dangerous. Villains like Tomura Shigaraki exemplify this threat, demonstrating that even if the heroes manage to triumph, the Quirk Singularity remains a latent curse on humanity.

The fate of the world of My Hero Academia hangs in the balance, and no one is safe from its impending singularity. It will be interesting to see how they cope with all this in future seasons of this manga / anime created by Kōhei Horikoshi. But what is clear is that there will come a time when someone has the power to destroy the entire planet in an instant.