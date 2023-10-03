You don’t have to spend a lot of money to play in Full HD.

La GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC 8 GB GDDR6 soporta DLSS 3

We have good news if you want to change the graphics card on your computer and you usually play in 1080p, one of the cheapest GIGABYTE RTX 4060 is on sale and It has a very tempting price. We are talking about the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC, and it can be yours for just over 300 euros. Furthermore, at the time of writing these lines It is the best seller on Amazon.

Although the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC usually has a recommended price of 339.90 euros, you can now buy it for 309.91 euros on Amazon (previously 329.99 euros) and PcComponentes. This supposes a 8% discount and savings of 29.99 euros. It’s not much, but you have to keep in mind that it is a card that has only been on the market for a short time. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it is highly valued in both stores.

This graphics card supports the latest NVIDIA technologies, such as DLSS 3.5 and NVIDIA Reflex, among others. Another point to highlight is efficiency. When installing the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC a 450 watt or higher source is recommended since it only consumes about 150 watts in the most demanding games. And, speaking of games, it can move any triple-A game without any problem, so you can enjoy Starfield and also the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty.

If you have a 1080p monitor and you don’t plan to change it for a long time, or if you do change it it will be for another one that has the same resolution, then You can’t miss this offer. That being said, what about connectivity? Well, the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC has two HDMI ports and two DisplayPorts, as well as an 8-pin power connector.

In short, if you are looking for a next-generation card to play in Full HD, here is a fairly affordable one that offers good performance. However, it is a limited time offer, so if you are interested in getting it you will have to be quick if you want to get it for less than 310 euros. It is not the minimum price, but almost. A few weeks ago it was available for only 299.99 euros.

