A powerful earthquake shakes Afghanistan, killing more than 100 people. Photo/The New York Times

KABUL – Earthquake devastating and followed by a strong aftershock has killed more than 100 people in Afghanistan west. The UN warned that the death toll could rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck 40 km west of the city of Herat at around 11am on Saturday local time, with strong aftershocks felt in the neighboring provinces of Badghis and Farah.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said the earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured more than 500.

A situation report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) added that there were unconfirmed estimates that as many as 320 people had died.

“Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of victims increasing as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings,” OCHA said as quoted by Al Jazeera, Sunday (8/10/2023).

In the city of Herat, resident Abdul Shakor Samadi said the quake was followed by at least five strong quakes around midday Saturday.

“Everyone came out of their house,” Samadi said.

“Homes, offices and shops are all empty and there are fears of another earthquake. “My family and I were in the house, I felt the earthquake,” he said.

The family started screaming and running outside, afraid to go back into the house.