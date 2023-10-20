The philosophy of Nintendo Regarding consoles, it has been based on the questioning of abrupt hardware changes and the sudden step towards new generations. Why opt for new CPUs and architectures to learn from scratch when you have full mastery of the above? In the end, this idea has given them the greatest possible success and definitely the hardware and power is something that still does not keep the Japanese company up at night.

Video: Everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2

For Nintendo, video games continue to be more important than the power of hardware

During an interview with Inverse, Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, talked about Nintendo’s priorities now that all the rumors, reports and leaks point to the imminent announcement of the Switch successor. In this regard, the director of the Japanese company said: “We have always said at Nintendo that the most important thing for us is not so much what is inside the machine or the device, but what happens on the screen when you put your hands on the controls and you begin to participate in the gaming experience. Does it appeal to you? Is it immersive? To that point, you can use a variety of different art styles, some with greater fidelity, others perhaps with a different, more cartoony style.”

Time to jump into the wonder that awaits! #SuperMarioBrosWonder is available now, only on Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/AuZkYcwErn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 20, 2023

At some points in its history, Nintendo fans have questioned that it is not on par or even above its competitors in terms of hardware, but the truth is that these types of bets have not been favorable for the Japanese company as happened with he Nintendo 64 and the Nintendo GameCube. Hence, returning to the philosophy of getting the most out of the dominated hardware, coming from Gunpei Yokoi and followed by Satoru Iwatathe company opts for well-known hardware, which is economical but precise to develop its video games and at the same time put a console with a competitive price on the market.

ARTICLE: Nintendo Switch 2 needs more than power; these games can make it a success

As for what could be presented with the hypothetical Nintendo Switch 2, reports indicate that the company will bet on hardware comparable to that of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with Nvidia technology, taking advantage of its advances in scaling for visual improvements that are close to current standards on consoles.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in history

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News