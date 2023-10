There are problems with the power supply at the Isala hospital in Zwolle. The power went out around 7:45 am this morning. The entire hospital, including the ICU department, runs on emergency power. The patients in hospital are “stable”, a spokesperson said. We are working together with Enexis to restore the normal power supply. Operations will continue until 12 noon this afternoon. Only emergency operations will continue. The outpatient clinics will also remain closed this morning.