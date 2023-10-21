In these times, abbreviations and acronyms have become a fundamental part of our daily conversations in applications like WhatsApp or on social networks.

If you don’t understand some of them, keep reading because you will learn what they mean and how to use them effectively.

In this world where digital communication is often used, abbreviations and acronyms have revolutionized the way we express ourselves on applications such as WhatsApp, social networks and other online platforms. For this reason, more than once you will have asked yourself what terms like POV, OMG, GOAT, XOXO o LOL.

These powerful little combinations of letters and numbers are much more than just grammatical shortcuts. They are windows to an efficient and nuanced form of communication, capable of transmitting emotions, tone and style in a limited space.

You will be able to immerse yourself in the universe of abbreviations used on WhatsApp and social networks, unraveling their meaning and knowing their context. You will discover and You will learn how to use them effectively and appropriately.

The journey begins through the letters and numbers that define modern communication on WhatsApp and social networks, in order to understand them and be able to use them:

Classic abbreviations

LOL: What does LOL mean? Well, it is the abbreviation of “To laugh out loud” and is used to express even the slightest amusement. You can respond “LOL!!” (even combined with some popular emoji) when a friend tells you a funny story. OMG: What OMG means exactly is “Oh my God”It may be one of the oldest abbreviations, since it was even used before smartphones, right in text messages. The Oxford English Dictionary traced its first recorded use to a letter written in 1917. JK: means “it’s a joke”. You can use it to indicate that what you posted is a joke. This abbreviation is often combined with another: “JK, LOL.” ROFL: What ROFL means is literally “rolling on the floor, laughing”. It’s a slightly stronger indicator of joy than “LOL.” YOLO: Means “you only live once”. YOLO is a rallying cry for living life to the fullest and all that that entails, especially in the realm of social media. SEE: What does HMU mean? Well, “Hit me”, an expression that should not be taken literally. Instead of referring to physical violence, “hit me” simply means “contact me” or “call me.” It dates back to the days of pagers in the 1990s.

Basic abbreviations

BC: Although some think it is “Before Christ” in English, it really means “why”. Often, you will find it in lowercase letters. THX/TY/TYSM: THX may remind you of the introduction of the films of the 80s and 90s that showed the logo of the audiovisual company THX Ltd. What it really means is “gracias”where the X represents the sound at the end of the word thanks in English. NP/YW: Means “you are welcome”. Similarly, NP or “np” also means “no problem”. NBD: Something that you have surely seen on the Internet is the abbreviation of “it is not a big thing”. It is one of the most used text abbreviations and fits almost everywhere. You can use it seriously, seriously, or even in a fun tone. BTW: This is something that people, especially Anglo-Saxons, say out loud in real life, as well as sending it via text message. Something that those of us who speak Spanish have also acquired. It is the abbreviation of “by the way”being easy to imagine where you will be able to use it. LMK: This translates as “let me know”It is useful in all types of situations to keep you informed. ILY: What does ILY mean? Well, it is the abbreviation of “I love you”. Needless to say, this is a pretty informal way of saying those words. It is a widely used abbreviation and one of the most popular. OMW: Means “on the way”. Most of the time it is used when you are not even really on the way, but will be shortly. NVM: What does NVM mean? Well it exactly means “It doesn’t matter”. You use it the same way you use the phrase in real life. IRL: This is one of those abbreviations that call what the world outside of digital is, since it means “in real life”. It is a widely used abbreviation, one could even say too much, because for many users this expression serves as an excuse. TMI: This is another abbreviation that is quite popular, even beyond the realm of texting. Means “Too much information”. FR: Means “really”. You can use it when you agree with someone or if you are trying to emphasize the authenticity and reality of a statement they are making. YNK: What does YNK mean? Well, exactly. “you never know”. It is a way to encourage friends and family to do or try new things, in addition to making a decision.

Social media abbreviations

GOAT: This texting acronym has nothing to do with goats, despite being said the same way in English. Means “The greatest of all time”. It’s an acronym that’s been all over social media and is typically used to praise a friend, family member, or a celebrity you follow. TFW: If you see someone posting a funny image and they have put a sticker or caption that says TFW, you should know that it is one of the most used text abbreviations today. It translates as “that feeling when” and is most commonly used in association with visual images that represent how someone feels. DM: It is the abbreviation of “direct message”. DMs refer to the private messaging option on apps like Twitter and Instagram. FOMO: What does FOMO mean? Well, its meaning is “fear of missing out.” FOMO can be placed in a photo with friends, to remind you that you don’t want to miss a party, for example. #FOMO, is also used to recognize a mental health problem fueled by social media. ICYMI: This may be one of the ones that causes the most confusion on networks like Facebook or Instagram. Means “in case you missed it”being great for uploading photos after something that has happened recently or for posting snapshots of a memory from years ago. FTW: Means “for the victory” and it is one of encouraging to celebrate something through comments on social networks. It need not literally refer to winning; You can simply celebrate anything. TLDR: When you see TLDR you should know what it means “too long, I didn’t read it.” Common response to long and rambling opinion articles, to give you an example.

CURVED: Means “get ready with me.” This is a very popular abbreviation on TikTok and on Instagram reels of videos where there is someone preparing for whatever.

From text messages

FWIW: It is a sarcastic expression, since it means “for what it’s worth”. It has become a gentle way to belittle someone’s purchase or something similar. TBH: Means “to be honest” and it is used many times as a complement to FWIW, which corroborates a much more sarcastic chat than only with the previous case. The meaning can be used in a sentence without any malice or in one where you are demanding that someone tell you the truth, something that with abbreviations sounds less overwhelming. IIRC: Means “if I remember correctly” and it is the social media equivalent of giving an opinion, but giving a margin of error just in case. It’s a bit argumentative, but useful when you need to say something you’re not 100% sure about. TNTL: What does TNTL mean? Well, its meaning is “try not to laugh.” It is often used in messages about something funny to emphasize that an embarrassing mistake has been made for someone.

Mastering the meaning and proper use of these abbreviations is essential for effective and authentic communication online in these times.

While these expressions may seem simple in form, theyIts power lies in its ability to convey emotions and tonewhich enriches our digital conversations, even if for some they are a little strange.

How have you been able to read, knowing what the abbreviations of WhatsApp and social networks mean and how to use them correctly is necessary to understand the entire world of digital messages.