The Spaniard from Pramac cancels out the deficit by dominating at Motegi, Bagnaia defends himself but struggles. The rain, the darkness, the race appropriately interrupted, the good performances of Aleix Espargaro and Marquez. Who also according to Dall’Igna leaves Honda and goes to Gresini…

October 2, 2023

This evening our in-depth, technical and sporting analysis, with Zam and with Eng. Bernardelle. Ducati at the top and Jorge Martin in a golden moment: what are his strengths, what are his chances to beat Pecco in the race for the 2023 title with six GPs and twelve races remaining. What stopped Bagnaia at Motegi? The difficulties of finding the ideal setting, even the after-effects of the Barcelona investment?

The Marquez chapter – which the wet conditions enhanced and perhaps could have even won on Sunday – deserves an update after Gigi Dall’Igna’s words: is Marc already in Gresini? Then Bezzecchi in a bit of difficulty, the Aprilia on the swing with Aleix fifth, leading the GP, but out on Saturday due to engine failure, the KTM with the new carbon frame, second and fourth on Saturday and disappointing on Sunday. It’s still Honda raising its head, Yamaha in crisis, Quartararo’s mistakesmuch to explore.

Also worth mentioning are the Asia team’s double in Moto2 with Chantra and Ogura and Masia’s second consecutive victory in Moto3 with an excellent Nepa.

Now we stay in the East and from Friday 13 October we will take to the track in Mandalika, Indonesia.

