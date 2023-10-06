Starring Jason Statham, Josh Hutcherson, Jeremy Irons, Beekeeper: The Protector opens in theaters in Spain on January 12, 2024.

In a few months Jason Statham (The Expendables, The Meg 2: The Pit, Awaken the Fury) returns to the big screen with the premiere of Beekeeper: The Protector, the new film by action directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, Hearts of Steel, Bright) and written by Kurt Wimmer (Children of the Corn, Elite Thieves, Total Challenge).

After exclusively showing you its first trailer in Spanish yesterday, Diamond Films now shares the official poster of Beekeeper: El protectorwhich you can take a look at below.

What Beekeeper is about: The Protector, the new thing from David Ayer

The plot of the movie follows the personal crusade of Adam Clay (the character played by Jason Statham), who has impressive combat skills as he is a former member of a secret organization called the Beekeepers.

These beekeepers are actually high-level operations that are only used in extreme situations at the national levelso you can imagine the importance of the film’s protagonist, who promises to give us good doses of fast-paced action.

“Adam Clay’s (Jason Statham) brutal campaign of revenge takes on national overtones after it is revealed that he is a former agent of a powerful clandestine organization known as Beekeeper,” describes the film’s official synopsis.

The cast is completed with the participation of Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s, 57 Seconds, Across the River and Among the Trees), Jeremy Irons (The Pentavirate, The House of Gucci, Munich on the Eve of a War), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy, The Mediator), Bobby Naderi (Dotty & Soul), Taylor James (Artemis Fowl) y Michael Epp (Secret Invasion), among others.

Beekeeper: El protector Its release date is scheduled in movie theaters in Spain for next January 12, 2024.. What do you think of everything shown in the film so far? Do not hesitate to share your impressions in our comments section.