SEMARANG VOICE- In this article we will present questions and answer keys for the Post Test Topic Project for strengthening the Pancasila SD Student Profile/Package A Project Evaluation Module on the Merdeka Mengajar Platform.

For those of you who are looking for a reference for the Post Test answer key for the Project Topic for Strengthening the Profile of Pancasila Elementary School Students/Package A Project Evaluation Module on the Merdeka Mengajar Platform, please see the following article.

However, please note that the questions on the Post Test Topic Topic for Strengthening the Pancasila SD Student Profile/Package A Project Evaluation Module on the Merdeka Mengajar Platform may be random or not match the numbers in the questions in this article.

Summarizing from the Merdeka Mengajar Platform Independent Training, here are the questions and answer keys for the Post Test Topic Project for strengthening the Pancasila SD Student Profile/Package A Project Evaluation Module.

Post Test Questions for Project Evaluation Module

Question 1 of 3

When is the right time to reflect?

A. Reflection at the beginning of the project

B. Reflection in the middle of the project

C. Reflection at the end of the project

D. All are correct

Answer: D

Question 2 of 3

Bintang Juara High School has finished studying the project. How can follow-up evaluation and project sustainability be carried out?

A. Invite external partners to collaborate to continue the projects that have been carried out by the students

B. Give the best report card grades to students

C. Collaborating with parents to celebrate project learning, then no further follow-up

D. Display the results of student projects on the school notice board

Answer: A

Question 3 of 3

The following are the principles of project evaluation except…

A. Comprehensive

B. Focus on the process

C. Use various forms of assessment types

D. Not involving students in the evaluation

Answer: D