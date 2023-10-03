If you are one of those who prioritize price over power and you only need a laptop to take notes, navigate and other office tasks, this may be Acer Aspire 3 A315-56 be what you are looking for. Amazon has it right now at a ridiculous price, and although it doesn’t have much RAM or a high-capacity SSD, it does have an i3 processor for only 249 euros. Plus, it also has free shipping.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-56 – Ordenador Portátil 15.6” Full HD IPS (Intel Core i3-1005G1, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Sin SO) Color Negro – Teclado QWERTY Español

As we say, it is not the most powerful laptop, but it can be perfect for the little ones in the house or for simple tasks now that it only costs 249 euros with a great discount of 170 euros over the 419 it cost yesterday. Shipping is free and fast, in just one day for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the one-month free trial of the service when ordering.

This basic laptop offers us a 15-inch Full HD resolution IPS screen, in a body that includes a full keyboard and weighs 1.9 kg. What it does not have is a standard operating system, although we have the option of installing Windows 11 and even Chrome OS, which does not require too many resources.

Because its hardware, although it includes a procesador i3-1005G1 from Intel, with integrated graphics, is not accompanied by too much RAM, having to settle for just 4GB memory. The SSD that it mounts, in addition, is only 128 GB capacity.

In terms of connectivity and expansion possibilities, this equipment offers us WiFi 5 and Bluetooth, as well as HDMI output, a pair of USB Type A 3.1 ports and another USB-A 2.0.

