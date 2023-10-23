They are preparing a new Star Wars movie about Rey Skywalker and there is already a title circulating on the internet.

Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey Skywalker in the Star Wars universe has been confirmed, and although the title of the film is still under discussion, an interesting rumor has emerged that could reveal her name. Also, I would suggest a kind of reboot for the entire saga.

Recently, Star Wars YouTuber Meg, who has shared precise details in the past, heard that the Rey-centric film could be titled Star Wars: A New Beginning. While it may sound generic, it seems like a title that would fit well as a way to start all over again and leave behind the last 3 episodes that were a bit divisive.

What do we know about the new movie?

The news that Daisy Ridley will reprise her iconic role as Rey in a film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker (2019), was announced during the Star Wars Celebration in London. Although plot details are being kept under wraps, we do know that Rey will be a “powerful Jedi master” who will lead her own training academy.

Daisy Ridley

“What we are exploring is the evolution of the Jedi.” Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy explained when the project was announced. “We are moving forward 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. The First Order has fallen, the Jedi are in chaos, and even how many remain is questioned. Rey is building the New Jedi Order, building on the legacy they left her.”

Importantly, the title of Star Wars: A New Beginning remains in the rumor category (for now), and there is a possibility that it is a working title. But you have to admit that it sounds quite convincing.

What do you think about Star Wars: A New Beginning as the title for the Rey Skywalker movie? Leave us your comments.