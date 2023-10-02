What will Avengers: Secret Wars be about? They have just leaked very interesting details about the most brutal movie of the coming years from Marvel Studios.

Warning SPOILERS Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t wait to learn more about the upcoming Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars! Fortunately, today we have some exciting leaks that reveal clues about the plots of these two installments of the Multiverse Saga.

When Marvel Studios tapped Jeff Loveness to write Avengers: Kang Dynasty, many wondered if he was up to the challenge. Although he had no prior experience on projects of this magnitude, his knowledge of the Multiverse, gained through his work on Rick and Morty, made him a logical choice. But we must remember that Loveness is responsible for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and the result was not what was expected.

On the other hand, Avengers: Secret Wars was in the hands of Michael Waldron, another Rick and Morty writer who had already achieved success with Marvel Studios thanks to his work on Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). However, rumors recently surfaced that Loveness was no longer involved in Kang Dynasty, while Waldron also left Secret Wars. However, the plans are moving forward.

Now there is new information about the big MCU event.

According to MTTSH, Avengers: Kang Dynasty will introduce us to the heroes of Universe 616 fighting against the Kang Council and losing. This is reminiscent of the premise of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and promises an epic battle.

As for Avengers: Secret Wars, it sounds exactly like the movie many have been waiting for. The TVA sends a team of secretly recruited Multiversal Avengers, led by Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, to save the Avengers from Universe 616 and defeat the Kangs once and for all. . This plot promises an exciting confrontation and the reunion of characters beloved by fans.

Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars

These films could also be the platform to introduce the MCU’s X-Men and welcome back some familiar characters, albeit played by new actors. After all, Marvel Studios would hardly keep Iron Man in retirement for much longer, given his continued popularity, even if he isn’t played by Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Kang Dynasty will be released on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars will follow on May 7, 2027.

