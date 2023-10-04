In an interview with CNN Portugal on Monday, Portuguese Socialist Prime Minister António Costa said his government plans to end, starting in 2024, the state program that has long offered extensive tax breaks to foreigners moving to Portugal.

The program was introduced in 2009 as a measure to at least partially stem the consequences of the 2008 economic crisis, which were particularly harsh in Portugal. It applies for ten years to foreign people who spend a minimum of 183 days a year in Portugal: it provides a flat rate of 20 percent on all income deriving from “high added value” professions, i.e. highly specialized ones such as doctors , the university professor or the architect, but also a fixed rate of 10 percent on pensions – therefore very low – and the total tax relief on foreign income, if already taxed in the country of origin. At first even foreign pensions were completely exempt from taxes.

Costa has announced that it will no longer be possible to access the program from 2024, but people who already benefit from it will be able to continue to do so.

The decision is a consequence of the large protests that have taken place in recent months in the main Portuguese cities, such as Lisbon and Porto, due to the increase in house prices and the difficulty for more and more people in finding housing at sustainable prices: between From 2012 to 2021, real estate market prices grew by 78 percent in Portugal, more than double the European average of 35 percent. Last Saturday, thousands of people demonstrated in many cities, accusing the government of siding with homeowners and not tenants.

According to Costa, tax breaks for foreign residents “made sense in the past”, but today “maintaining this measure means extending an unjustified fiscal injustice, which continues to inflate the real estate market”, given that with the same salary and pension foreigners are taxed less by the Portuguese state. Since 2009, over 89 thousand people have benefited from these benefits.

Last February, Costa also announced that his government would stop offering so-called “golden visas” to foreigners who buy houses and apartments of a certain value in the country. The visas guaranteed the possibility to live and move freely in the European Union for five years, and had been very successful especially among people of Russian and Chinese nationality. Costa explained that the program had to be canceled because it had contributed to increasing real estate speculation operations.

