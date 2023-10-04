Portugal, stop tax exemptions for foreign pensioners

The decision was a bolt from the blue. Portugal has decided to put an end to the tax benefits which, since 2012, have allowed it to attract capital, boost the economy and boost a very depressed GDP. The stop will begin on January 1, 2024. Under the pressure of an ideological left and a policy that has already been short-sighted on this issue from the beginning, Prime Minister Antonio Costa had to put an end not only toconcessions of zero percent but also 10% reserved, from 2020, for new arrivals. This operation, which started in 2012, had allowed the country, naturally wonderful but economically shaky at the time, to turn towards a brighter economic future. And now the Government has decided to stop. The Portuguese, indeed in particular the Portuguese Government, has chosen in less than 24 hours to do without all the money of foreign pensioners, French, English, Italian and other nationalities.



Portugal, the Portuguese idea was right but not managed well from the beginning

Of course, a zero tax decision ( improper and ethically wrong from the beginning) should have been managed by politicians in a more far-sighted way. It’s true that not paying taxes is something ethically wrong, it really smacks of a tax haven. It would have been enough to introduce 10% taxation from the start (the same Portuguese pensioners already pay it) and the measure would have been “digested” much better. Furthermore, politics should have managed everything in a more “intelligent” way, trying to avoid indiscriminate speculation and defending the middle/lower class. The one, so to speak, forced, for a week’s holiday, either to rent his own house to earn something or to rent a two-room apartment, for a week at the seaside, perhaps in two families. Perhaps the Government could have immediately controlled more rigorously the immediate wild speculation of short-term rentals at disproportionate prices, taxed and controlled property income more or avoided giving the hated “golden visas” to large foreign buyers. Something that has been done, now with the damage done, with the latest law of “Casas mas barata para todos”.

Portugal, a wild speculation of real estate developers of all kinds, unscrupulous builders and agencies

The reality, however, has led to wild speculation supported by real estate developers of all kinds, unscrupulous builders and agencies who have ridden the wave of the goose that laid the golden eggs, making many believe that El Dorado had just begun and would never have end. Between 2012 and 2021 the cost of real estate increased by 78% in Portugal, compared to 35% in the entire European Union. In the second quarter of 2023, rents rose another 11% year-over-year. It was curious and surprising to see how the costs of the same were higher in the Algarve than in Milan, Paris or Monaco itself. All on the skin of the many Portuguese who have had steady salaries for years and on average earn around 800 euros a month. It’s clear that they might have had a minimum of “angryness” and they demonstrated it with demonstrations across the country. “Maintaining this measure in the future would be equivalent to prolonging a measure of unjustified fiscal injustice, and would be an indirect way to continue to increase prices in the real estate market” declared Costa to justify the decision which however maintains the acquired rights of those who have them .

Portugal, many countries will welcome tax nomads with open arms

Over 10,000 people (lower number) including French, British or Italian pensioners, mainly settled in the Lisbon region or in the Algarve, were able to benefit from zero taxes. And now what will happen? For pensioners, tax nomads practically nothing. They will go to other shores that can’t wait to welcome them with open arms. First of all Albania, regenerated and projected towards an “explosive” tourism future. For Portugal, rental and real estate prices will drop, builders will reduce their demands and the real estate bubble will burst in a big way. In the absence of Russians, Europeans with some liquidation, who will buy at increased prices? And in Portugal, unlike Dubai, there is no emir’s family to pay off all the debts of the many “too risky” builders. What is certain is that, for a country that lives on tourism, taking away certain guaranteed income all year round will certainly not do any good. But for Portuguese “leftism” it is a moment of celebration, now it can applaud the newfound “economic greyness”.

