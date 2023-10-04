For more than a decade, Portuguese taxation has maintained the duality of tax criteria with a more restrictive nature for the Portuguese and much friendlier for foreigners. Faced with the pressing housing crisis that the country is suffering, the Portuguese government has had no other option than to close the fiscal tap to digital nomads.

Portugal: paradise for digital nomads. Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa has announced that the country will eliminate tax advantages for foreigners, a measure that has been in force since 2009 and has worsened the country’s housing crisis.

For more than a decade, any foreigner could benefit from the Special Regime for Non-Habitual Residents (RNH). This regime allows digital nomads to pay taxes of a maximum of 20% on their income for 10 years. That is, one of the lowest tax rates in Europe, while local citizens were imposed a rate of up to 48% for incomes greater than 78,834 euros.

Furthermore, until well into 2020, foreign retirees residing in Portugal were exempt from paying taxes on their pensions, something that was corrected in the face of protests from Sweden and Finland to force their retirees to pay taxes in their countries of origin. In short, a “total free” that is closer to a tax haven than to an EU country.

An unfair measure for the Portuguese. No matter how well Portugal has done with its tax strategy to attract the best-skilled (and best-paid) digital nomads, the cost borne by the rest of the population has been too high. The special regime for non-habitual residents has its days numbered and will mark the end of an era on January 1, 2024.

President Antonio Costa recognized that this system represents inequality compared to the Portuguese, who have a higher tax regime. Furthermore, he pointed out that maintaining this regime in the future would be to prolong a measure of fiscal injustice and a way to feed the real estate bubble that has been created in Portugal.

In addition, all those covered by the Non-Habitual Resident Regime have the right to all public and state services. Which was a comparative insult with the Portuguese who actually support health and educational services with their taxes.

Housing tailored to the foreign pocket. The low tax rate for foreigners has made Portugal become a golden destination for digital nomads with an income level above the average of the host country, being able to secure their residence with the “Visto Gold” or golden visa for the purchase of a home.

That, and the inflation of rental prices in apartments aimed at foreign nomads, has meant that the real estate market in large urban centers has skyrocketed in recent years, leaving locals without the ability to access affordable housing. . The price of purchasing or renting housing has skyrocketed to place cities like Lisbon or Porto among the most expensive in Europe.

Veto on real estate speculation. Costa’s decision to eliminate tax benefits comes after a series of mass protests in Portugal over the housing crisis. According to the National Institute of Statistics of Portugal, the average variation rate in housing prices grew by 12.6% in 2022 and 8.7% in 2023, compared to the 4% decline experienced by real average salaries.

The Portuguese government’s measure that will repeal tax benefits for digital nomads is not the only measure to try to alleviate the real estate crisis. Vacation rentals are also in their view and the number of licenses for tourist apartments throughout the country will be limited.

Image | Unsplash, Flickr (Izaro Basurko)