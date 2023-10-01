The Superpole Race in Portimao saw the same script as the one a week ago in Aragon: Toprak Razgatlioglu dominated until the end and it seemed that Alvaro Bautista would have to settle, but towards the end he launched the attack that allowed him to win. In the Algarve, the reigning champion also takes home the short race and stakes his claim on the title, which is now ever closer.

The Yamaha rider was unable to do anything, having controlled the race from the moment the traffic lights went out, resisting attempted attacks and closing every door. All this wasn’t enough for the Turk, who was overtaken right at the last corner of the last lap by the Spaniard, who exited the last corner well and, thanks to the slipstream, passed the finish line first.

However, the battle between Toprak and Alvaro does not overlook the performance of Andrea Locatelli, who was excellent in third at the end of the 10 laps of the race. The Italian took the second Yamaha to the podium, confirming the great growth. Locatelli paid a full 4 seconds behind the first two, but was still the author of a solid performance, considering how much his teammate and the reigning champion made the difference.

In Ducati and Yamaha’s satisfaction there is also room for Kawasaki’s disappointment: ready, go, Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes ended up on the ground in the same place, in the same way but each independently of the other. Returning to the pits, they were unable to continue their race and were forced to retire. Taking advantage of the absence of the “Verdona” standard bearers was Remy Gardner, fourth at the finish line and best of the independents (even if he doesn’t go in parc fermé in the Superpole Race).

Behind the Australian from the GRT team we find Iker Lecuona, fifth and best of the Honda riders. The Spaniard preceded Michael Ruben Rinaldi at the finish line, sixth on the Aruba team Ducati and most in difficulty on this Portuguese Sunday morning. Seventh Michael van der Mark, first of the BMW representatives. The Dutchman preceded Garrett Gerloff, eighth. Xavi Vierge and Philipp Oettl closed the top 10 in ninth and tenth place respectively.

Axel Bassani came close to the top ten group, but remained 11th at the finish line, only a tenth away from his brand mate and representative of the Goeleven team. Danilo Petrucci definitely struggled more and didn’t go beyond the 15th final position. Behind him Lorenzo Baldassarri, 16th, while Gabriele Ruiu closed the group in 21st position.